Police protection deployed at MP Krupal Tumane’s office in Ramtek

12 Shiv Sena MPs in touch with Shinde, given Y-level security by Central, State Govt

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of Sena’s 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp with a press conference in Delhi about their probable move expected on Tuesday, reports said.

The 12 Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena have been given Y-level security by the Central and State Government. All MP residences and offices, including Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane, have been provided with security by paramilitary personnel.

As per reports, the 12 MPs in touch with Shinde are — Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrikant Shinde, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavna Gawli.

According to reports, all the 12 MPs are expected to be in Delhi on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde himself is in Delhi today, where he will meet senior BJP leaders. It will be Shinde’s second visit to Delhi since assuming the office as Maharashtra CM on June 30. Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis had visited New Delhi on July 8 and 9 and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

In another development, the Eknath Shinde-led faction on Monday held a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai and passed a resolution electing him as the leader of Shiv Sena. In the meeting, 14 MLAs, who extended their support to Uddhav Thackeray during Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against the Sena leadership, also adopted resolutions for the appointment of executive members of the party.

The 12 MPs of Shiv Sena who are likely to switch to the Eknath Shinde camp are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi on Tuesday and make a request before him for a new whip and group leader. The Eknath Shinde group wants Sena’s Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale to be the group leader and Bhavana Gawli to be the chief whip, reports said.

Bhavana Gawli had written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, seeking leniency against the MLAs who had rebelled and seeking a patch-up with the BJP. Rahul Shewale had requested for support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

