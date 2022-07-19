Complaints fictitious: NEET exam superintendent

Advertisement

The NEET exam centre superintendent tells the National Testing Agency that complaints received during the NEET exam in Kollam are fictitious and were filed with wrong intentions.

The NTA says no complaints were received about any girl appearing for NEET been asked to remove their innerwear. The NEET dress code does not permit any such activity alleged by parent of candidate, the NTA adds.

Advertisement

Police in Kerala on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove undergarments to be allowed to write the exam in Kollam district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement