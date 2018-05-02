New laws gave farmers new opportunities: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of the advantages of the Centre’s new farm laws as thousands of farmers, protesting against the laws.

“The new farm laws have opened the doors of opportunity for the Indian farmers,” Modi said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat today.

“The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. “The demands that have been made by farmers for years, that every political party, at some point or the other, made the promise to fulfill, those demands have been met,” PM Modi said.

“After a lot of deliberation, the Parliament of India gave a legal form to the agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities,” he said, adding that “In just a short span of time, these new rights have begun to address the sufferings of our farmers”.

As an example, he spoke of a farmer in Maharashtra’s Dhule who did not paid for his corn crop for four months.

“Buy the crop from the farmer, keep the payment pending for months on end — probably this was the long standing tradition that the buyers of corn were following… In this situation, the new farm laws that were passed in September came to his aid. Under this law, it was decided that all dues of the farmers should be cleared within three days of procurement, failing which, the farmer can lodge a complaint,” he said.

As the PM speaks, thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre’s new agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, camped in and around Delhi.