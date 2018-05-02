Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Nov 29th, 2020

    Police raids saturday night Party at Pablo Lounge and Barrel

    Nagpur: DCP Vinita Shahu on Saturday raided two different lounge in Nagpur , Pablo Lounge and Barrel , known to be organizing Saturday Night party. Both the places were found to be overcrowded and the police took action against directors of both the places.

    Pablo Lounge under Sitabuldi and Barrel within the Ambazari Police station were found hosting a Saturday night party when Corona pandemic is at its pick. In both places number of young people was much higher that the limit sets.

    DCP Vinita Sahu on receiving complain visited the spot personally and called the respective officers of Sitabuldi and Ambazari to spot and ordered them to take action. Accordingly, the officers of both police station initiated the process of midnight action against the directors of Pablo and Barrel, respectively.

