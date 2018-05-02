New I-T e-filing portal to start from June 7

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department is launching the new web e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in from June 7. The latest portal will make the routine Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filing process easier and hassle-free for taxpayers across the country. The existing web portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in will not be in operation after the launch of the new portal.

A new Call Center, aimed at extending assistance to tax payers, has been set up. The Income Tax Department has issued an order stating that the “transition” from the old portal — www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in — to the new one — www.incometaxgov.in — will be completed and operations will begin from June 7 onwards. In preparation

for this launch and migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6,” the order said.