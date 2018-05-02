Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 2nd, 2021

    New I-T e-filing portal to start from June 7

    Nagpur: The Income Tax Department is launching the new web e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in from June 7. The latest portal will make the routine Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filing process easier and hassle-free for taxpayers across the country. The existing web portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in will not be in operation after the launch of the new portal.

    A new Call Center, aimed at extending assistance to tax payers, has been set up. The Income Tax Department has issued an order stating that the “transition” from the old portal — www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in — to the new one — www.incometaxgov.in — will be completed and operations will begin from June 7 onwards. In preparation
    for this launch and migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6,” the order said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    New I-T e-filing portal to start from June 7
    New I-T e-filing portal to start from June 7
    सीसी रोड टेंडर घोटाले के जाँच रिपोर्ट अनुसार कार्रवाई में देरी पर झल्लाए जोशी
    सीसी रोड टेंडर घोटाले के जाँच रिपोर्ट अनुसार कार्रवाई में देरी पर झल्लाए जोशी
    Black Fungus claims 17 lives in Nagpur in 48 hours, 51 new cases reported
    Black Fungus claims 17 lives in Nagpur in 48 hours, 51 new cases reported
    KKSS के आक्षेप पर WCL को पक्ष रखने का मिला निर्देश
    KKSS के आक्षेप पर WCL को पक्ष रखने का मिला निर्देश
    7 को नया ई-फाइलिंग पोर्टल शुरू करेगा आयकर विभाग
    7 को नया ई-फाइलिंग पोर्टल शुरू करेगा आयकर विभाग
    NCWA- XI : आज चारों यूनियन के 5-5 प्रतिनिधि चार्टर आफ डिमांड करेंगे तैयार
    NCWA- XI : आज चारों यूनियन के 5-5 प्रतिनिधि चार्टर आफ डिमांड करेंगे तैयार
    CMPDI को सर्वेक्षण के लिए ड्रोन का उपयोग करने की अनुमति
    CMPDI को सर्वेक्षण के लिए ड्रोन का उपयोग करने की अनुमति
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले 8 नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले 8 नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    Mucormycosis: Distt admin to test sugar level in 1.42 lakh Covid-19 patients
    Mucormycosis: Distt admin to test sugar level in 1.42 lakh Covid-19 patients
    15 जून तक लॉकडाउन में शिथिलता -मनपा आयुक्त राधाकृष्णन बी. ने किया नियम मानने और लापरवाह न होने का आवाहन
    15 जून तक लॉकडाउन में शिथिलता -मनपा आयुक्त राधाकृष्णन बी. ने किया नियम मानने और लापरवाह न होने का आवाहन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145