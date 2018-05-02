Modi govt bans memoirs by retd IPS, IAS officers

The Narendra Modi government today banned retired senior IPS and IAS officers from writing memoirs on sensitive issues they may or may not have dealt with during their service period.

Two retired security experts were planning to write against the government’s policy on Pakistan.

A former Cabinet Secreatry has also written a critical article in a leading English daily.

In a notification issued on May 31, the government said, “No Government servant, who has worked in any Intelligence or Security-related organisation shall make any publication after retirement without prior clearance from the head of organisation”.