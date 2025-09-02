New Gondia-Indore flight thrice a week from Sept 16

Nagpur/Gondia: Air travel options from Gondia are set to expand, with Star Air announcing the launch of a direct Gondia-Indore passenger flight from September 16. The new service, operating from Birsi Airport in Gondia tehsil, will benefit not only local travellers but also passengers from adjoining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The international-standard airport at Birsi, developed through the initiative of former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, began passenger services last year. IndiGo Airlines was the first to introduce the Gondia-Hyderabad-Tirupati service, which has been receiving encouraging response. Currently, 70 to 80 passengers use the airport daily, with flights on this route operating twice a week.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Building on this momentum, Star Air has finalised its Gondia-Indore service, scheduled to run three days a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. According to the announced timetable, flights will depart from Birsi at 5:00 pm, reaching Indore at 5:55 pm. The return journey from Indore will take off at 6:25 pm, landing in Gondia at 7:20 pm.

Ahead of the launch, senior officials from Star Air visited Birsi Airport on September 1 to review facilities and held discussions with the airport authority.

Meanwhile, Birsi Airport is now equipped with a night landing facility, reinstated in June and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Earlier, FlyBig Airlines had briefly operated flights on the Gondia-Indore route.

The upcoming service is expected to boost regional connectivity, ease travel for business and leisure passengers, and further strengthen Gondia’s position as an emerging aviation hub in Vidarbha.