Bawankule welcomes Supreme Court verdict on Zudpi Jungle land

Nagpur: The Guardian Minister for Nagpur district, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Zudpi Jungle land, calling it a historic step that will accelerate Vidarbha’s development. He said the ruling has cleared a major hurdle and paved the way for granting ownership rights to poor families living on such lands.

Bawankule said the judgment has opened the door to distributing ownership pattas (land rights) to thousands of people who have been residing or farming on Zudpi Jungle land for decades without proper records.

The minister added that the apex court, while modifying its earlier order of May 22, 2025, has now provided scope for Vidarbha’s economic progress and creation of new employment opportunities. He pointed out that fragmented land parcels of less than three hectares can be used for purposes other than reserved forests, provided they are processed under Section 3(2) of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Bawankule further explained that encroachments made before December 12, 1996, whether for agriculture, kuccha and pakka houses, slums, government staff quarters, Zilla Parishad or private schools, and other public utilities, can now be regularised under the provisions of paragraph 138(ii) of the Supreme Court’s earlier order.

According to government data, encroachments exist on 10,827 hectares of Zudpi Jungle land, of which 10,365 hectares are eligible for regularisation under the latest ruling.

“This verdict has not only brought relief to thousands of poor families but has also laid the foundation for Vidarbha’s growth and prosperity,” Bawankule stated.