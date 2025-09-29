New Flyover Inaugurated to Ease Access to Dragon Temple in Kamthi

Nagpur: The internationally renowned Dragon Temple, which attracts thousands of tourists and devotees from India and abroad, will now become more accessible with the inauguration of a new rail flyover. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, expressed confidence that the project would greatly benefit visitors.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, Shri Gadkari inaugurated the 708.66-meter-long flyover constructed on the Kamthi–Ghorpad–Lihigaon road with funding from the Central Road Fund. Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of infrastructure in improving connectivity and tourism.

The ceremony was attended by Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, former Minister Sulekha Kumbhare, BJP District President Anandrao Raut, former MLA Tekchand Savarkar, and Mallikarjun Reddy. Senior officials including Chief Engineer Sambhaji Mane, Superintendent Engineer Janardan Bhanuse, Executive Engineer Parag Thamke, and Sub-Divisional Engineer Santosh Khobragade were also present.

Highlighting further development plans, Shri Gadkari said, “It is everyone’s wish to see Kamthi city become beautiful and clean. A metro line is coming up till Kanhan, and if a four-lane road is developed under the metro, it will enhance the city’s charm. For this project, I am ready to allocate ₹100 crore from the Central Road Fund.” He also stressed the need for better parking facilities to reduce congestion and suggested integrating small shops into commercial complexes. Additionally, he urged the preparation of a plan to ensure 24-hour water supply for Kamthi.

Gadkari announced approval for two major projects — the ₹1,600 crore Nagpur–Bhandara four-lane road and the ₹600 crore Kamthi–Gumthala road. He also revealed plans to start flash-charging electric bus services on the Kanhan–Kamthi to Wadi–Defence route.

Key Features of the Flyover