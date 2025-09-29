Nagpur Set to Become India’s Rafale Hub as MIHAN Redefines Aerospace Future

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Second Capital is poised for a historic transformation that could place it at the heart of India’s defence and aerospace ambitions. French aviation major Dassault Aviation has proposed to manufacture and assemble its world-class Rafale fighter jets entirely in India, with MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) chosen as the central hub of this plan.

The Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) facility at MIHAN SEZ already manufactures critical Rafale components, including wings and fuselage sections. Under the new proposal, the Nagpur plant would evolve into a full-fledged assembly line capable of producing two Rafales per month. If cleared, Nagpur will become the first city outside France to host end-to-end Rafale production—a milestone for India’s defence sector and Vidarbha’s industrial growth.

The timing is critical. The Indian Air Force (IAF), with just 31 active fighter squadrons against a sanctioned 42, urgently needs reinforcements to counter two-front threats. Accelerating Rafale deliveries from Nagpur would help bridge this gap while energising the long-pending tender for 114 multi-role fighters.

Beyond national security, the move could position Nagpur as a global aerospace export hub. Apart from supplying the IAF and Navy, the facility could cater to overseas buyers such as Indonesia, which has already placed orders for 42 jets. This would put Nagpur on the same map as Toulouse, France, Dassault’s original stronghold.

The local impact could be massive: thousands of high-skill jobs for engineers, aviation technicians, and ancillary industries. From precision part suppliers to advanced electronics, an entire aerospace ecosystem would flourish around MIHAN, transforming Nagpur into a centre of economic and technological excellence.

While Hyderabad will play a supporting role with Tata Advanced Systems Limited building fuselages and Safran setting up M-88 engine manufacturing and MRO facilities, Nagpur remains the anchor of Dassault’s India strategy. With 60% localisation targeted, costs could be slashed by up to 30%, bolstering India’s defence export potential.

Future-Ready Rafales from Nagpur

The jets manufactured here will be the advanced Rafale F4 standard, featuring:

Upgraded radar and electronic warfare suites

Manned-unmanned teaming with drones

Future engine upgrades in collaboration with India’s GTRE

Nagpur on the Global Aerospace Map

If approved by the Defence Procurement Board, production could begin within three years, with a target of completing all 114 jets in under six years—faster than Dassault’s own French assembly lines.

For Nagpur, this project signifies more than industrial growth. It is a redefinition of its identity. From being known as the Orange City and Maharashtra’s Second Capital, Nagpur now stands on the threshold of becoming India’s Rafale City—a symbol of self-reliance, industrial might, and strategic strength.