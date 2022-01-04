New Covid variant ‘IHU’ discovered in France

Another Covid variant has been found in France, according to scientists.

The mutant strain has 46 mutations that are thought to make it both more vaccine-resistant and infectious than the original virus.

Named IHU, the B.1.640.2 variant was discovered by the academics at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection. Researchers say that it contains 46 mutations even more than Omicron which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious.

Some 12 cases have been spotted so far in France, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.

But there is little sign that it is outcompeting the dominant Omicron variant. The strain was discovered by academics based at the IHU Mediterranee Infection on December 10, but has not spread rapidly since.