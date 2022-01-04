Lockdown in Mumbai if cases cross 20K: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar announces that there will be a lockdown in Mumbai if the daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 8,082 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021, and two deaths.

In the last one week, the metropolis has logged a 10-fold rise in fresh cases of the viral infection.

Currently, 90 per cent of the coronavirus patients here are asymptomatic and only four to five per cent patients are being admitted to hospitals, the official said, adding that the number of serious cases is negligible.

Out of 30,500 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 3,500 beds are currently occupied. Also, adequate oxygen supply, medicines, ventilators, ICU facilities and hospital beds are available.