Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019

New born child abandoned near Manish Nagar

Nagpur: A NEW born child was abandoned near Manish Nagar locality in Beltarodi police station area on Sunday morning. The girl child was found at Plot No. 20, Gharkul Society, near Manish Nagar.

The police rushed to the spot after information from Pankaj Bhimrao Godghate (37). After investigation, police surmised that someone threw the child with an intention of hiding her birth outside the wedlock.

They are also examining whether the child was abondoned as she was a girl. The police have registered the case under Section 317 of Indian Penal Code.

