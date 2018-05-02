Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019
13 dead, 20 injured after bus collides with transport container in Dhule

Dhule: As many as 13 people were killed and 20 others injured in an accident involving the collision of an ST bus with a transport container vehicle in Maharashtra’s Dhule district late Sunday night.

The incident occurred on the Shahada-Aurangabad road near the Dondaicha village in Dhule. While the details of the accident are yet to be ascertained, photos from the site show that the Aurangabad-bound bus was heavily worn out from the front and the sides after the collision. The driver of the bus died right there on the spot.

According to sources, the bus was carrying 45 passengers. Eight of them are presently in a critical state, undergoing medical treatment in a nearby hospital.

Some of the passengers were saved by the prompt action of the locals who rushed to the spot and pulled the distressed passengers out of the vehicle.

Further details are awaited.

