New-born baby, thrown on floor of Nagpur GMCH by father, dies of injuries



Nagpur: The new-born baby, who was critically injured when his father threw him on the floor of Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) after a fight with his wife 10 days ago, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The accused father, Girish Mahadeo Gondane (32), a native of Sawardi, district Amravati, was already arrested by Ajni Police on the day of the shocking incident that took place at Ward No 46 in Government Medical College and Hospital. Girish was married to Pratiksha in July 2021. He often used to suspect her fidelity.

On December 28, 2022, Pratiksha was admitted to the GMCH for delivery. After two days, she delivered a male child. Girish picked up an argument when he came to visit her at the hospital. In a fit of rage, he threw his own child on the floor of the hospital. He was pinned down by nurses and relatives of the patients. The injured infant was then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where he breathed his last around 11 am on Wednesday. A police officer said that an offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code would be registered against the accused Girish Gondane.

