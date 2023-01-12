BJP fields Nago Ganar for Teachers Constituency poll, Dr Ranjit Patil for Graduates’ seat



Nagpur: With one day remaining to file nomination for Teachers and Graduates’ constituency polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its candidates for Teachers (Nagpur) and Graduates (Amravati) constituency. BJP repeated both its candidates– Nago Ganar (Teachers) and Dr Ranjit Patil (Graduates). Dr Ranjit Patil filed nomination at Amravati in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Ganar will file nomination on Thursday in presence of State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Buoyed by the saffron party’s support, the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (MRSPTU) candidate Ganar would be eyeing his third term in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. There were a lot of speculations about BJP’s candidate. The message was circulated on social media that BJP might not repeat its candidates. In fact, during his visit to Adhyapak Bhavan at Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told media persons that the Party was searching for options other than Ganar.

But BJP’s move to field Ganar probably took Maha Vikas Aaghadi by surprise, which has hurriedly declared its support to Gangadhar Vishweshwar Nakade of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, Teachers’ Wing of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Jayant Patil, State President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who chaired the meeting of MVA in Mumbai, said, “We had already decided that there would be no candidate from other constituents in State for Graduates as well as for Teachers. Since Nakade’s name was already announced by Shiv Sena (UBT), we declared our full support to him. Now all our constituents will campaign for Nakade in Nagpur.”

This is the third time that Ganar would be filing nomination. The term of Nago Ganar as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Teachers constituency of Nagpur division will end on February 7, 2023. He was an MLC from December 5, 2010 to December 5, 2016, when he defeated Kishor Gajbhiye and got re-elected to the Council from the same constituency in February 2017 when his opponents were Dr Rajendra Zade and Dr Mohan Karemore.

Shikshak Bharati again fielded Dr Rajendra Zade who filed his nomination on Tuesday itself. Dr Rajendra Zade is confident of winning the seat this time. Shikshak Bharati’s lone MLC and leader Kapil Patil accompanied Dr Zade. Nakade was accompanied by East Vidarbha Organiser of Sena (UBT) Suresh Sakhare, Co-Organiser Raju Harne, Yuva Sena Head Sharad Sarode, Women’s Wing chief Shilpa Bodkhe and others.

