Mungantiwar’s former PA thrashed for extorting money



Nagpur/Chandrapur: Maharashtra minister Sudir Mungantiwar’s former personal assistant Ajay Dhawane was beaten up for allegedly taking money from people on the pretext of giving jobs. The video went viral on social media. The incident happened in Chandrapur.

The video shows one person bashing up Dhawane. The person has accused Dhawane of taking Rs 13 lakh from him on the pretext of providing a job to him.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mungantiwar has sacked Dhawane.

