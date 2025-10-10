New Amrit Bharat Express to roll through Nagpur from Oct 14

Nagpur: The Indian Railways has announced the launch of a new weekly Amrit Bharat Express connecting Muzaffarpur in Bihar with Charlapalli in Telangana. This service will run via the Nagpur division of Central Railway, providing a major connectivity boost to passengers from the region.

The regular service will commence on October 14, with train number 15294/15295 Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli–Muzaffarpur Amrit Bharat Express.

Train No. 15294 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 10:40 am every Tuesday, reaching Charlapalli at 11:50 pm the next day (Wednesday). During its journey through the Nagpur division, it will arrive at Nagpur Station at 12:30 pm and depart at 12:35 pm, followed by a halt at Balharshah junction from 5:10 pm to 5:15 pm on Wednesday.

In the return direction, train No. 15295 will leave Charlapalli at 4:05 am every Thursday and reach Muzaffarpur at 5:00 pm on Friday. On its way, it will halt at Balharshah between 10:15 am and 10:20 am, and at Nagpur from 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm on Thursday. The new Amrit Bharat Express will pass through key stations including Hajipur, Patliputra, Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, and Kazipet, connecting major cities across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

With a 22-coach composition, including modern LWSCNPP, LWSSP, LSLRDPP, and LWCBPP coaches, the train promises to offer passengers a comfortable, faster, and more convenient travel option across states. Railway officials said that the new service will directly benefit passengers from Nagpur, especially those travelling towards Bihar and UP, marking it a significant addition to the region’s rail connectivity.

A large number of passengers from Nagpur Division are expected to benefit directly from this new service, particularly those travelling towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, making it a highly useful addition for rail users of the region.