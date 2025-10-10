NMC gears up for ‘Rang De Nagpur’ wall painting competition on Oct 11-12

Nagpur: As part of its Amrit Mahotsav year celebrations, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to host a vibrant wall painting competition titled ‘Rang De Nagpur’ on October 11 and 12. The civic body is giving the final touches to preparations, with designated walls being cleaned and readied for artists to showcase their creativity.

The event has received an overwhelming response, with over 82 teams of artists registering to participate following NMC’s open call for entries.

Organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and supervision of Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant, the competition aims to reflect Nagpur’s 75 years of glorious journey and its vision for the future.

The competition will be held in two categories, Students (above 18 years) and Professionals. The student group includes BFA, MFA, ATD, and GD Fine Art students, while the professional group comprises fine arts graduates and amateur artists.

Participants will create murals based on four key themes:

1. ‘Nagpur @ 75’ – Showcasing the city’s growth and transformation over the decades.

2. ‘Clean, Green, and Smart Nagpur’ – Highlighting cleanliness, greenery, and smart city development.

3. ‘Culture, Heritage, and History of Nagpur’ – Depicting the city’s rich traditions and legacy.

4. ‘Nagpur – The Tiger Capital of India’ – Celebrating Nagpur’s pride as a tiger capital.

The wall painting sites include the stretch from Vasant Nagar to NEERI Colony Gate, the RTMNU compound wall, and areas from Morris College T-Point to Manas Chowk and Lohapul.

Attractive prizes have been announced for the winners. In the student category, the first prize carries Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 75,000, and the third Rs 50,000. In the professional category, the first prize is Rs 1.25 lakh, the second Rs 1 lakh, and the third Rs 75,000.

The NMC hopes the ‘Rang De Nagpur’ competition will not only beautify the city’s public spaces but also serve as a creative platform to showcase the spirit, history, and aspirations of Nagpur and its people.