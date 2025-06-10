Premiumization and tech upgrades drive Amazon India’s growth across its consumer electronics categories in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Customers in Nagpur are showing a growing preference for premium technology, with Amazon.in revealing the city’s rapid emergence as a high-growth region for consumer electronics and appliances. From cutting-edge smartphones and smart devices to immersive entertainment products and large home appliances, shoppers are increasingly opting for feature-rich, high-performance solutions.

“India is no longer just adopting technology, it’s demanding it on its own terms – smarter, faster, more personal, and crucially, more affordable. At Amazon.in, we’re witnessing this transformation firsthand, with customers upgrading to products that enhance everyday life. This trend reflects rising aspirations and a strong preference for quality, innovation, and connectivity. Our focus remains on making these products accessible through a wide selection, great value, and trusted services that help customers shop with confidence.” – Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur is setting the pace for technology adoption across India, with a high double-digit growth in smartphone sales led by 1.6x growth in the segment upwards of INR 30,000. Large appliance sales surged 1.5x in Nagpur, with customers showing clear preference for premium cooling and storage solutions. Refrigerators led the charge with 1.65x growth and air conditioners achieved 1.4x growth, driven by demand for 2-ton ACs, double-door refrigerators, and high-capacity washing machines.

Large screens and premium displays dominate preferences

Nagpur customers are embracing immersive entertainment experiences, with more than 2x growth in 55-inch TVs and a nearly 10x increase in 75-inch TVs, year-on-year. It’s not just the size of the screens, but even the display technology preferences show remarkable sophistication, with moth QLED and Mini LED displays growing by more than 2x.

Productivity and lifestyle tech gaining momentum

Personal technology adoption reflects changing work and lifestyle patterns. Nagpur has recorded a double digit growth in tablets in 2025, with consumers seeking productivity-focused and Wi-Fi-enabled models. Smartwatches gained significant traction as consumers prioritize models that come with advanced features such as ECG, GPS, and turn-by-turn navigation. There is also a growing trend in tablet adoption, with customers showing a preference for models with features like anti-glare display, extended battery life, and high storage capacity.

Gaming segment demonstrates strong engagement patterns, with customers showing high loyalty and frequent upgrades. Professional-grade gaming equipment and accessories are gaining traction among enthusiasts, reflecting the growing gaming community’s preference for performance-focused hardware and immersive experiences.

Content creation and entertainment preferences are also evolving, with Nagpur emerging as one of the top markets for cameras, recording strong double-digit growth driven by action cameras, gimbals, and dashcams. The audio segment shows strong momentum through TWS earbuds, immersive soundbars, and ANC devices, reflecting customers’ desire for richer entertainment experiences both at home and on-the-go.

Fast delivery and installation supporting technology adoption

Amazon delivers to all serviceable pin codes across Nagpur, as well as installation services, demonstrating how service excellence enables customers to immediately experience their technology investments.

Prime members get free, unlimited Same-Day Delivery on a unique selection of more than 10 lakh items and Next-Day Delivery on more than 40 lakh items on Amazon.in. With Sub-Same Day Delivery, Prime members also have a selection of more than 20 thousand bestselling items on Amazon.in available to be delivered in just 4 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement