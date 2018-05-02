New 727 COVID-19 cases in Nagpur distt

Nagpur: Total 727 new cases of coronavirus positive were detected in Nagpur district on Thursday. Of those, 635 are from Nagpur urban while 92 came positive in rural area. The cumulative number of positive cases crossed 11,000 mark. Relatively number of deaths reported on Thursday are less as compared to those registered in last 8 days. Nagpur urban reported 16 deaths while 1 person died in rural area of Covid-19. With these the total number of deaths reached 429. With 189 persons became corona-free, the total number of persons recovered on Thursday reached 189 taking the cumulative total to 5,516. On Thursday, the active cases read at 551.

The samples came positive were examined at virology laboratory of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) (103), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) (91), molecular diagnostic laboratory of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) (56), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) (32), Centre for Zoonosis, Nagpur Veterinary College affiliated to Maharashtra Animal Fisheries Sciences University (MAFSU) (38), private laboratories (106), Antigen (301).

The district administration has released the chart of number of some patients testing positive from various zones. Maximum 33 have tested positive each in Hanuman Nagar and Satranjipura zones; 20 each from Dharampeth and Lakadganj zone; 21 each from Mangalwari and Nehru Nagar zone; 11 each from Laxmi Nagar and Ashi Nagar zone; 16 from Gandhibag zone, 13 from Dhantoli zone. The chart has covered 199 positive cases from city, of those 97 are female while 102 are male.

City’s maximum deaths are in Gandhibag zone After Nagpur city witnessed maximum casualties due to Covid-19 between August 1 and 6, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) came up with the statistics of the deaths. According to its analysis, highest deaths reported from Gandhibag zone–19%, followed by 12% in Satranjipura and lowest in Laxmi Nagar zone – 3%. Gandhibag zone lost 16 persons per lakh population due to Covid 19, Satranjipura 11, Ashinagar 8, Lakadganj 4, Nehru Nagar 6, Dhantoli 9, Dharampeth 7, Hanuman Nagar 5, Mangalwari 7.