New 11-storey building to house Nagpur Collector’s office soon

Nagpur: A new state-of-the-art 11-storey building will soon house the Nagpur District Collector’s office. The proposed structure will be built in the premises of the District Collector’s office and will house revenue and other relevant departments. The new structure will be built by Maha Metro.

A presentation of the new building was made before the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who gave green signal to the construction of the 11-storey building. The construction will start soon.

The existing District Collector’s Office’s main building is a heritage structure. The old Setu office, Mining Office, State Excise building, and Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Bhavan will be demolished to make way for the new building.

Previously, the Public Works Department (PWD) had planned to build a six-story building. The proposed plan, however, was rejected by the State Secretariat. Later, the government gave responsibility of constructing the building to Maha Metro. District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar had made suggestions in this regard.

The then Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had announced Rs 200 crore for this building in the 2021 budget session. The project has the blessings of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the funds for the same may be increased, a report said.

