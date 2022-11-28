Legal advisor of financial firm duped of Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

fraud-1-764×430-1.jpg

Nagpur: A man was duped of Rs 2 lakh by an on-line fraudster on the pretext of redeeming his credit card points. Sadar police have registered a case and are searching for the fraudster.

According to the police, Mohnish Digambar Gajbhiye (36), a resident of Mohan Nagar, works as legal advisor with a financial company. Impersonating as customer care executive of a bank, the fraudster contacted Mohnish on his cell phone on November 13. The criminal told Mohnish that the reward points of his credit card would lapse soon.

Advertisement

Therefore, he needs to fill an on-line form to redeem the points. Soon after, Mohnish received a link on his mobile phone. He clicked on the link and completed the form. Misusing the information, the fraudster debited Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of Mohnish.

Advertisement

Sadar police registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of Information Technology Act, against the unidentified fraudster. Further investigations are on.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement