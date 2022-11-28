Constitution of India is Back Bone of Our Country – Ad Rahul Wasnik, Dr Hemant Hajare and Dr S S Uttarwar

Under the patronage of GNES and AS Agri and Aqua LLP , Guru Nanak Institute of Engineering & Technology has arranged a experts talk of Advocate Rahul Wasnik a Social worker on topic “ Constitution of India “ . He explain the subject to jam packed auditorium in a lucid style. Students were bubling with energy and enthusiasm. He shares various live examples from daily life to elaborate the topic. Event was celebration of Constitution day.

Dr S S Uttarwar Dean Students , GNIET introduce the topic to audience and explain the importance of it to audience and ask for focus on human rights . He share his views regarding celebration of Constitution Day and narrate its importance. He further says that Constitution day is celebrated in the memory of adoption of Constitution by assembly of India on 26th of Nov 1949. It is also celebrated as National Law Day. He shares his personal experiences of life. He shares his thoughts with shero shayari and received loud applaud from audience. Students were swinging with live moments of enjoyment. Dr Hemant Hajare Principal delivers welcome address. He elaborate the importance of Constitution of India in todays scenario and make students aware with their constitutional rights. He address students for their duties towards nation.

Dr Hemant Hajare Principal , offered floral welcome to Speaker of the event Adv Rahul Wasnik. Prof. Rajendra Bhombe Vice Principal offered floral welcome to Principal . Prof Vijaya Kambale offered floral welcome to Prof. Rajendra Bhombe VP . Prof. Sadaf Gauhar HOD ASH offered welcome to Dr S S Uttarwar A Dean Students. Prof. Nikita Khadgi offered floral welcome to Dr Sawai Registrar, Prof Bhongade offered floral welcome to Prof. Vijaya Madam and Prof Sadaf Madam.

Prof Vijaya Kamble NSS Coordinator administered the Oath to all and introduce speaker to the audience.

Prof. Rajendra Bhombe Vice Principal , Prof. Sadaf Gauhar HOD ASH , Dr Sawai Registrar, Prof. Kamble Madam NSS Coordinator and teaching staff was present for the event. all committee members has taken efforts for successful conductance of event. Students, Teaching and Non Teaching staff had enjoyed a lot during lecture and has actively participated in expert talk. Mr Adarsha Sardar Student of CSE nicely compeered the program. Prof Nikita Khadgi from MBA Dept proposed vote of thanks.

Hon’ble Sardar Navneet Singh Tuli, Chairman GNES, Hon’ble Sardarni Tanpreet Kaur Tuli, Secretary GNES , extends their best wishes for the program..

Program concludes with National Anthem .

