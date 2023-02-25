Free bedroll in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express from Feb 25

Nagpur: For travellers of Nagpur-Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express, good news is in the offing as from Saturday (February 25) onwards, bedroll would be available without any extra charges. Since the last few months, travellers were feeling the pinch as despite paying high fares, a basic amenity like bedroll was not part of the bundled-up amenity.

Compared to Duranto, Central Railway was providing bedroll in other Mail/Express trains as complimentary, or its cost was included in the ticket fare. The bedroll package contains one napkin, two bed sheets, one blanket and a pillow.

The Nagpur Division, as part of Non Fare Revenue (NFR), had auctioned the provision of bedroll in Duronto Express just after the outbreak of COVID-19 when passenger train services were restored. The contractor was charging Rs 150 and the package included no napkin and only one bed sheet and a blanket. Some were so light-weight that it could not counter the chillinthe air conditioned compartments.

The Railways continued to defend the arrangement saying since they had already given the contract they could not cancel it midway. However, after much hue and cry, the Central Railway decided to restore the complimentary provision of bedroll in Duronto Express. The train runs non-stop between Nagpur and Mumbai barring one stoppage at Bhusawal and hence is quite popular among the travellers.

Incidentally, Railways earns hefty profit from running of Duronto Express as ticket rates increase owing to Dynamic Fare pricing. Yet, travellers were still asked to pay extra for getting a bedroll.

