Neighbor rapes 13-year-old girl in Pratap Nagar, arrested

Nagpur: Rana Pratap Nagar Police have booked a 25-year-old youth for allegedly sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl by luring her with chocolates back in April 15, this year. The accused identified as Bobby Pramod Jangle, a resident of Trimurti Nagar also doled out threats to the victim, if she, by any means, narrates the incident to anyone. However, due to her changed behavior when her mother took her in confidence, the victim narrated the horrifying incident, following which they approached Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

According to police sources, the accused Jangle, is the neighbor of the victim girl. On April 14, between 1 pm and 2 pm, the accused called the victim girl to his home on the pretext of giving her chocolates. However, as soon as the girl got inside, the accused reportedly forced on her and sexually assaulted the minor girl. He also threatened to eliminate her, if she told anything about the heinous act, police said.