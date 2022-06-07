Broad-day-light burglary stuns Jaripatka residents, booty worth Rs 8 lakh stolen

Advertisement

Nagpur: A broad-day-light incident of burglary in Jaripatka left locals stunned and police baffled here, on Monday afternoon. Taking advantage of the locked house, some miscerents reportedly broke into a flat near Mahatma Gandhi School and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 8.16 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by the 60-year-old woman, Jaripatka Police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and probing further.