Broad-day-light burglary stuns Jaripatka residents, booty worth Rs 8 lakh stolen

Nagpur: A broad-day-light incident of burglary in Jaripatka left locals stunned and police baffled here, on Monday afternoon. Taking advantage of the locked house, some miscerents reportedly broke into a flat near Mahatma Gandhi School and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 8.16 lakh.
Based on the complaint lodged by the 60-year-old woman, Jaripatka Police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and probing further.
According to police sources, Janki Rameshrlaal Khilwani (60), a resident of Flat No 10, Mahatma Gandhi School had gone to the temple between 12 pm and 1.30 pm on Monday. Capitalizing the situation, some unidentified burglars reportedly entered her house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away booty worth Rs 8.16 lakh. The burglary only came to fore, when Janki returned home. Following which, she approached Jaripatka police.