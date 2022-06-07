Caution! Nagpur reports 25 fresh Covid cases in last 24-hours

Advertisement

Nagpur: After a long gap, cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crossed the double digit mark in the Second Capital of the State, as a total 25 fresh cases were detected on Tuesday. Amid the growing surge of the virus borne disease, the Maharashtra Government has already cautioned citizens and made use of masks mandatory in public places.

In the last 24-hours, a total 25 persons were tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, no death was reported in the district and five people were successfully recovered from the disease.