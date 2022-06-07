Caution! Nagpur reports 25 fresh Covid cases in last 24-hours

Nagpur: After a long gap, cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crossed the double digit mark in the Second Capital of the State, as a total 25 fresh cases were detected on Tuesday. Amid the growing surge of the virus borne disease, the Maharashtra Government has already cautioned citizens and made use of masks mandatory in public places.
In the last 24-hours, a total 25 persons were tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, no death was reported in the district and five people were successfully recovered from the disease.
The news of 25 fresh cases has made both the administration and local politicians anxious with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Elections ahead.
With summer holidays coming to end and schools are set to re-start amid the Covid surge, parents are also in fix.
Amplify testing, contact tracing of travelers coming to Nagpur: NMC Chief
Following the slow but steady surge of Covid-19 in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has conducted a special meeting at Corona War Room on Tuesday. During the meeting, the NMC Chief stressed on amplified testing and contact tracing of travelers coming to Nagpur from other states.
The NMC Chief also asked the Health Department to conduct mass testing at Malls, Markets and other places which attract crowds. Testing would be also carried out at Nagpur Airport and Railway Station, he said.