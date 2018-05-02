Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 12th, 2019
Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare

Nagpur: The entertainment loving buffs swarmed to Mankapur Indoor stadium recently to witness the spectacular music and entertainment show – ‘Sur Sandhya’ organised by Nagpur police to support the family of policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty or who are unable to work due to any physical injury. The police welfare show was received with much fanfare and huge applause from the audience who hit the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite performing stars.

The glitzy show was replete with presence of B-town’s star singer Neha Kakkar, Bollywood’s ‘Fukre’ aka Varun Sharma, television diva Divyanka Tripathi and ace comic star Ali Asgar aka ‘Dadi’ of Kapil Sharma Show. Aapla Nagpur’s singing sensation Dhanshree Burbure also joined them on the stage who performed ‘Jiya re’ song and received a rousing cheers from ‘joshili janta’.

The show started with a versatile dance performance by Divyanka Tripathi. Ali Asgar, in his famous ‘dadi avtar’ appeared from the audience and entertained all with his witty one liners and quirky jokes. He also invited a couple of policemen who got recently married and requested them to propose their wives. They also performed romantic dance with dadi. Again she called three cops and engaged into a funny interaction with them, which leaves everyone in splits.

Urvashi Rautela

Varun Sharma displayed a dancing act too. Before his performance trailer of his upcoming movie with Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Chhichore’ was shown on the screen. At the end he said, “My mummy is here and she would be proud to see her son converting from Fukre to Chhichore!”

Dr. Bhushan kumar Upadhyay Welcoming Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Later, Urvashi entered the scene with echos of song ‘Urvashi Urvashi’.

Finally the wait was over when music sensation Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her enchanting voice amid the huge laud and cheers by the audience.

Ali Asgar

While performing ‘chote chote peg’ song she also urged the people not to drink and drive. Her performance left audience grooving to her voice and wanting for more!

Suman & Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay

Varun Sharma

Divyanka Tripathi

Ishan Khan

Manish Awasthi, Deepali with Nilesh Bharne & Mahesh Kukreja

Ishan Khan

Sanjay Bangartale

Gajanan Rajmane with Family

 

Parth, Dr. Pratibha and Ashiwin Mudgal

Renu and Micky Arora with Dr. Jaspal, Dr. Indu and Dr. Mohajit Arneja

Vinita Sahu

 

Ravindra Kadam

Chinmay Pandit and Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar

 

Happening Nagpur
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Maharashtra News
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
Hindi News
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
Trending News
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Featured News
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
Trending In Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145