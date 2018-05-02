Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare

Nagpur: The entertainment loving buffs swarmed to Mankapur Indoor stadium recently to witness the spectacular music and entertainment show – ‘Sur Sandhya’ organised by Nagpur police to support the family of policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty or who are unable to work due to any physical injury. The police welfare show was received with much fanfare and huge applause from the audience who hit the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite performing stars.

The glitzy show was replete with presence of B-town’s star singer Neha Kakkar, Bollywood’s ‘Fukre’ aka Varun Sharma, television diva Divyanka Tripathi and ace comic star Ali Asgar aka ‘Dadi’ of Kapil Sharma Show. Aapla Nagpur’s singing sensation Dhanshree Burbure also joined them on the stage who performed ‘Jiya re’ song and received a rousing cheers from ‘joshili janta’.

The show started with a versatile dance performance by Divyanka Tripathi. Ali Asgar, in his famous ‘dadi avtar’ appeared from the audience and entertained all with his witty one liners and quirky jokes. He also invited a couple of policemen who got recently married and requested them to propose their wives. They also performed romantic dance with dadi. Again she called three cops and engaged into a funny interaction with them, which leaves everyone in splits.

Varun Sharma displayed a dancing act too. Before his performance trailer of his upcoming movie with Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Chhichore’ was shown on the screen. At the end he said, “My mummy is here and she would be proud to see her son converting from Fukre to Chhichore!”

Later, Urvashi entered the scene with echos of song ‘Urvashi Urvashi’.

Finally the wait was over when music sensation Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her enchanting voice amid the huge laud and cheers by the audience.

While performing ‘chote chote peg’ song she also urged the people not to drink and drive. Her performance left audience grooving to her voice and wanting for more!