Mon, Aug 12th, 2019

President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid.

“Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. Idu’I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture,” President tweeted.

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Naidu said that the festival inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.

“I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Id-ul-Zuha’ The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity,” he tweeted.

“May the noble ideals of Id-ul-Zuha enrich our lives with peace and harmony and bring prosperity to our country,” he said in another tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted saying that the festival strengthens peace and harmony in the society.

“Greetings and my good wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day further strengthens and deepens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society,” he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party too wished people.

“Eid Mubarak to all our brothers & sisters. May this auspicious occasion bring you peace, prosperity & happiness,” he tweeted.

Image: Namaz being offered at at Shah Jamal Eidgah in Aligarh on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Photograph

