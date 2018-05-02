Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years

New Delhi/Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education has increased the fees of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by up to Rs 1,150, the first hike in the last five years, according to board officials.

The fees for general category students for both Class 10 and 12 have been doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The SC and ST students, who were paying Rs 350 earlier, will now be supposed to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects. In a special arrangement only for Delhi, the SC/ST students were only paying Rs 50, while the balance was paid by the Delhi government.

“The increase is after a gap of five years. The fees has been increased for all categories of students in all affiliated schools of CBSE in India and abroad by a resolution if the governing body of the board,” a senior board official said.

The hike is applicable from the 2019-20 academic session. The students appearing for the Class 10 board exams are registered for it when they are in Class 9, and those appearing for Class 12 are registered when in Class 11.

The board notified the changes in the fees last week and has asked the schools, who had already begun the registration process and charged students as per the old fee structure, to now collect the difference in amount.

According to the revised norms, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students will have to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects, while earlier they were supposed to pay Rs 350 for the same.

To appear for an additional subject in the Class 12 board examination, the SC and the ST students, who were earlier not supposed to pay any extra fee, will now have to pay Rs 300. General category students will also have to pay Rs 300 for an additional subject, instead of Rs 150 earlier.

