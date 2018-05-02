“Negligence” attributing Covid-19 surge, new hotspots in Nagpur

Nagpur: Mass gatherings, flouting of Covid norms, coupled with ease at restrictions offered by the District Administration are not only attributing surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Nagpur but also created new hotspots in the city.

The district on Friday, reported 319 positive cases of the virus; taking the tally of positive cases to 1,37,814 so far. Besides, four people succumbed to the infection taking the tally of total deaths to 4,219.

From the total deaths, 754 deaths are from the rural area, 2743 from the city and rest 722 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 3634 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

The district also reported 225 recoveries taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 129961 (including 68761 home isolation recoveries). After today’s update the recovery rate stands at 94.30%.