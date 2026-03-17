Late-Night Clash in Nagpur’s Mahal Sparks Panic; Two Injured

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Nagpur: Tension gripped the Mahal area of Nagpur late Monday night after a clash between two groups left two persons injured and created panic among residents.

The incident took place around 10 pm near Indrayani Saree Store. According to police sources, the injured have been identified as Rishabh Singh and Pankaj Singh.

Initial reports suggest that the dispute began over a vehicle horn, which led to a heated argument between members of the two groups. What started as a minor altercation quickly escalated into a confrontation.

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Police said that during the argument, members of one group called their associates to the spot. Soon after, several youths allegedly attacked the opposing group, resulting in injuries to the two men.

One of the accused has been identified as Jugnu, who is reportedly known in the locality for alleged involvement in drug peddling. Sources claimed that the accused and his associates had been creating fear in the area for some time.

Both injured individuals were rushed for medical treatment. Following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Officials from Kotwali Police Station were in the process of registering an offence against those involved in the clash late Monday night.

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