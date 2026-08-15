Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre Hoists Tricolour at NMC Headquarters

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Nagpur: Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre hoisted the national flag at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters on Saturday as part of the city’s Independence Day celebrations.

Following the flag hoisting, Mayor Thakre inspected the ceremonial parade of the NMC Fire and Emergency Services and received the salute from the personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Thakre said Nagpur’s development is progressing rapidly with the support of the Central and Maharashtra governments. She said the city’s development backlog is being reduced through coordinated efforts and government support.

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Thakre said the country’s freedom was achieved after immense sacrifices by the freedom fighters and stressed that citizens have a responsibility to protect the values of freedom and democracy.

She credited the development momentum in the country and Maharashtra to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

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She also emphasised the need to ensure development benefits all sections of society, including sanitation workers and economically weaker sections, while urging citizens to keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

100 POS Machines Distributed for Property Tax Payments

During the programme, the NMC distributed 100 Point-of-Sale (POS) machines to property tax collection staff to make tax payments faster and more convenient.

The machines will allow property owners to make digital property tax payments at the time of receiving their demand notices, reducing the need for repeated visits to civic offices.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Milind Meshram said the initiative would particularly benefit senior citizens, women and other taxpayers by making the payment process more convenient, faster and transparent.

The initiative was proposed by Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare and implemented by the NMC’s Property Tax Department.

Full Vande Mataram Rendition

The Independence Day programme also featured a full rendition of Vande Mataram. The civic body followed the Centre’s directions to sing all the stanzas of the national song as part of programmes marking 150 years of its composition.

Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare, Leader of the House Narendra “Balya” Borkar, Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin, Additional Commissioners and several corporators and senior civic officials attended the ceremony.

The programme was conducted by Public Relations Officer Manish Soni and Shubhangi Pohare. Soni proposed the vote of thanks.

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