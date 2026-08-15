Flag Hoisting Held at All India Institute of Local Self-Government’s Nagpur Office

Nagpur: The national flag was hoisted at 7:30 am at the Nagpur divisional office of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government in Walmikinagar. Corporator Vinay Dani of Ward 15 unfurled the Tricolour, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.
The programme continued with the institute’s official song. Dani was welcomed by Sudhakar Kale, faculty member of the Fire Fighting course. Regional Director Jayant Pathak delivered the introductory address and highlighted the institution’s history spanning more than a century.
In accordance with an appeal by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, participants also took an anti-drug pledge during the programme.
Certificates issued by the Health Department were presented by Dani to students who had participated in the Pulse Polio campaign conducted in collaboration with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.
Dani extended Independence Day greetings to those present and addressed the gathering.
The programme concluded with a collective rendition of the patriotic song Jayostute Mahamangale. The event was compered by Sushil Yadav.
Faculty members, students of the Sanitary Inspector Diploma and Fire Fighting courses, and local residents were present at the programme.
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