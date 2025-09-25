Sandeep Pakhale Returns as Nagpur DCP; Deepak Agarwal Appointed New DCP

Nagpur: In a recent reshuffle by the State Home Department, Sandeep Pakhale, a seasoned IPS officer, has been reassigned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Nagpur, following the transfer of Ashwini Patil to Mumbai.

Pakhale, who has extensive experience in Nagpur policing, previously served as DCP Zone 2 until 2022 and as Additional Superintendent of Police for Nagpur Rural. He also headed the Special Action Group (SAG) for Anti-Naxal Operations. His return is expected to bolster the city’s police administration with his familiarity and expertise.

In another key move, Deepak Agarwal, a 2020 batch IPS officer currently serving as Rural Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has been appointed as the new DCP. Agarwal is expected to bring fresh energy and perspectives to Nagpur’s police leadership.

Ashwini Patil, who had served as Nagpur DCP since November 2022, completed nearly three years in the city. Her transfer to Mumbai is part of the routine departmental reshuffle following the completion of her tenure.

Following these changes, the DCP HQ and DCP Zone 6 positions in Nagpur remain vacant, with appointments expected soon.