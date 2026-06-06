NEET aspirant’s suicide note found in IO’s drawer, probe ordered

Handwritten note submitted by family allegedly remained outside official case records; departmental inquiry initiated to examine possible negligence and procedural lapses by the investigating officer

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Nagpur: A troubling twist has emerged in the death of a 19-year-old NEET aspirant whose suicide had sparked concerns over the psychological toll of the NEET paper leak controversy. What began as a case highlighting the anxiety and uncertainty faced by thousands of students has now raised serious questions about the handling of crucial evidence by the police themselves.

The spotlight has shifted from the circumstances surrounding the young student’s death to an alleged lapse within the investigation after her suicide note, submitted by her family as a key piece of evidence, was reportedly found lying inside the drawer of the investigating officer instead of being formally incorporated into the case file.

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The deceased, Akanksha alias Sneha Krishnakumar Chaturvedi (19), hailed from Mangiya village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district and had been residing in Nagpur while preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a reputed coaching institute. On May 20, she was found dead at her residence in Ajay Nagar under the jurisdiction of Ambazari police station.

According to her family, Sneha had invested months of relentless effort into her preparation and was optimistic about her performance in the examination. However, the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and growing speculation about a possible re-examination reportedly left her emotionally shattered. Family members claimed she became increasingly anxious, fearing that her hard work would be rendered meaningless if the examination process was repeated.

Initially, police registered an accidental death case as no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The narrative changed days later when Sneha’s father, after returning to their native village with her belongings, reportedly discovered a handwritten note tucked inside an exercise book.

The contents of the note painted a disturbing picture of a young student overwhelmed by uncertainty. According to family members, Sneha wrote that she had performed well in the examination but lacked the strength to endure the possibility of appearing for it again. She apologised to her parents and expressed feelings of despair, stating that she believed she had “ruined everything.”

The family handed over the note to Ambazari police on June 1, expecting it to become a central component of the investigation. Instead, what followed has now become the focus of an internal departmental inquiry.

Sources revealed that the note was allegedly not attached to the official case records. Rather, it was reportedly found inside the drawer of the investigating officer, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), where it remained without being formally processed. The development has raised uncomfortable questions about whether a critical piece of evidence in a highly sensitive case was overlooked, ignored, or mishandled.

Police sources indicated that the ASI had allegedly placed the note in the drawer before proceeding on leave. The revelation has intensified scrutiny over procedural compliance and accountability within the investigation.

The incident has prompted senior police officers to intervene. Additional Commissioner of Police Vinita S has ordered a detailed inquiry into the handling of the suicide note.

Officials confirmed that two parallel investigations are now underway, one examining the circumstances that led to Sneha’s death and another focusing on the conduct of the investigating officer and the chain of custody of the evidence.

The departmental probe is expected to determine whether the omission was the result of negligence, procedural lapses, or a more serious breach of investigative protocol. Sources within the police department indicated that disciplinary action against the concerned officer cannot be ruled out if the inquiry establishes misconduct.

The episode has reignited concerns about the manner in which sensitive cases involving student suicides are handled. For the grieving family, the discovery of the note was expected to provide clarity about the circumstances that led to their daughter’s death. Instead, its alleged disappearance from the official record has opened an entirely new chapter of questions, this time directed at the investigators entrusted with uncovering the truth.

As the inquiries progress, attention remains focused not only on the tragedy of a promising student’s death but also on whether crucial evidence was allowed to languish unnoticed inside a police drawer while a family searched for answers.

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