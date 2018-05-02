Neelam Bowade crowned Apsara Mrs India 2019

Nagpur: Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself. Mrs Neelam Bowade from Nagpur has been crowned winner of Apasara Mrs India 2019 recently. She was also awarded with the subtitle of Mrs Elegance .The glittering event was organized at Country Club mumbai.

Mrs Neelam Bowade says “This is the first time I took part in any beauty pageant. Actually it all happened by chance. My few close friends used to suggest me to take part in pageants but I wasn’t ready due to lack of pageantry knowledge.

But last year I met Simran Vig ,since then she has been inspiring me to do something new in life.I got trained at AbsoluElle the leading modeling agency of India.

Neelam Bowade who is an entrepreneur by profession & run an NGO Manaswini for underprivileged girls & by profession is basically I’m a fitness freak person & believe that apart from physical fitness mental fitness is also important for a healthy lifestyle. She gives credit of her achievements to her family & friends…