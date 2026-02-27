Neela Peela Hara Gulabi: Orange City turns city of colours: Holi buzz takes over Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Orange City is gearing up to burst into colour as Holi approaches on March 3, with streets, homes and markets preparing for one of the most high-spirited festivals of the year. The air already carries a festive buzz, as residents look forward to a day of laughter, music, colour-splashing and shared joy.

Across Nagpur, marketplaces have taken on a carnival-like appearance. Stalls are stacked high with bright pichkaris in quirky shapes, neon water guns, playful masks, colourful caps and heaps of powdered hues in every shade imaginable. Balloons and festive accessories dangle from shopfronts, drawing children and adults alike into the celebratory mood.

Gold Rate Feb 27th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,600/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,700 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Commercial hubs such as Itwari and Gandhibagh are witnessing a surge in wholesale activity, while retail pockets in Gokulpeth, Sitabuldi, Sakkardara, Kamal Chowk, Sadar, Jaripatka, Jaitala and other localities are bustling with shoppers hunting for the perfect Holi essentials. For seasonal vendors and traders, this is a crucial time of year, a brief but intense window that often determines their annual earnings. Innovative product designs and eye-catching displays have become key to attracting customers in a competitive festive market.

Beyond the commerce, Holi marks the transition into spring, a celebration of renewal, warmth and togetherness. The festival’s charm lies in its carefree abandon: friends chasing each other with colour, families sharing traditional sweets, music echoing through neighbourhoods and spontaneous dance breaking out in streets. For many, it is a rare occasion when social barriers soften and laughter becomes the common language.

Yet, amid the excitement, there is a growing awareness that celebrations must be approached responsibly. Experts and health professionals caution that many commercially available colours contain harsh chemicals that can harm the skin, eyes and hair. What appears bright and attractive can sometimes conceal substances that cause irritation, allergies or longer-term damage.

Environmental concerns have also surfaced in recent years, with excessive use of synthetic colours and water wastage affecting surroundings. As the city prepares to immerse itself in festivities, calls for eco-friendly celebrations are growing louder, encouraging the use of natural colours, mindful water usage and greater sensitivity towards health and hygiene.

As Nagpur readies itself for a day of colour and camaraderie, the message resonates clearly: celebrate with enthusiasm, but with care, so that the festival leaves behind only memories of joy, not regret.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement