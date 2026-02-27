Published On : Fri, Feb 27th, 2026
Nagpur city buses to stay off roads on Holi, Dhulivandan

Nagpur: Commuters in the city will have to make alternate travel arrangements as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s city bus service, popularly known as ‘Aapli Bus’, will remain suspended on account of Holi and Dhulivandan celebrations.

According to the NMC’s Transport Department, bus services will be discontinued from 7 pm on Monday, March 2, in view of Holi festivities. The suspension will continue throughout Tuesday, March 3, on the occasion of Dhulivandan.

Officials stated that the decision has been taken considering reduced passenger movement during the festival and to ensure the safety of staff and commuters. Regular bus operations will resume on Wednesday, March 4, as per the usual schedule.

Passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly during the two-day disruption.

