NECO Master Blaster Gears Up for the Maiden Season of Vidarbha Pro T20 League Starting June 5

Nagpur: NECO Group proudly announces its participation in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, launching its official men’s and women’s cricket teams under the banner NECO Master Blaster. The inaugural season of the league is set to kick off on June 5, 2025, promising thrilling cricket action and regional pride.

About NECO Group

NECO Group is one of India’s largest industrial conglomerates, with a strong presence in steel, foundries, and engineering solutions. Founded on principles of innovation and excellence, NECO has consistently contributed to national growth through infrastructure, industry, and now sports. With this foray into cricket, NECO continues its commitment to empowering talent and community engagement.

About the Vidarbha Pro T20 League

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League is a landmark sporting event, especially for the central region of India. Backed by prominent media houses and streaming giants, this league aims to nurture local talent, showcase world-class cricket, and foster a new generation of sports enthusiasts in Vidarbha. This is the maiden edition, and fans can expect high-voltage action and regional representation like never before.

NECO Master Blaster Men’s & Women’s Teams Announced

NECO Master Blaster has announced both its men’s and women’s cricket teams, marking a historic step in promoting equal sporting opportunity.

Men’s Team

Captain: Jitesh Sharma

Vice-Captain: R Sanjay

Total Matches: 5

Women’s Team

Captain: Bharti Fulmali

Vice-Captain: Riddhi Naik

Total Matches: 3

Where to Watch

Cricket lovers can catch all the live streaming action of NECO Master Blaster games on:

Jio Cinema

Waves

FanCode

Additionally, matches will also be televised on DD Sports, bringing the league to millions of viewers across India.

