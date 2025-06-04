Nagpur cops nab smugglers with 108 kg ganja after hot pursuit

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, Kalamna police in Nagpur seized 108 kg of ganja (marijuana) following a high-speed chase that ended in the interception of a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday evening. The operation was part of the ongoing Operation Thunder, a citywide crackdown on drug trafficking.

Acting on a credible tip-off about a consignment of ganja being transported from Odisha to Nagpur, police had set up strategic checkpoints across the city. When a suspected vehicle defied police orders to stop, a dramatic pursuit ensued. Officers from the Kalamna Police Station managed to intercept the vehicle and apprehended the driver along with a Nagpur-based accomplice believed to be the receiver.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 108 kg of ganja packed in bundles. The value of the seized narcotics runs into several lakhs of rupees. Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kale led the operation under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal and DCP Niketan Kadam.

Investigators are now probing the supply chain to trace the origin, handlers, and intended destination of the consignment. Police suspect that Nagpur is being used as a crucial transit hub for transporting narcotics from eastern states to northern India, where demand for the banned substance is reportedly high.

In a separate incident, Hudkeshwar police apprehended two alleged drug couriers on Monday evening and recovered over 2 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 40,000. Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a two-wheeler at Tapasya Chowk on Manewada Ring Road around 6.20 pm.

The accused — Sheikh Anwar Sheikh Jafar (30), a resident of Milan Nagar, and Mohammad Imran Md Majeed (27), a native of Toli Chowki, Hyderabad — were found with 2.03 kg of ganja. Police also seized two mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the operation, bringing the total value of the haul to Rs 1 lakh. This action was led by Senior PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, under the guidance of Zonal DCP Rashmita Rao and ACP Narendra Hiware.

The dual crackdown highlights the Nagpur police’s intensified efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in and through the city.

