NDS collects around Rs 70 lakh for Covid violations in Nagpur

Nagpur: Continuing its stern action against the violators, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) continued their action against people not wearing masks.

On November 13, NDS took action against 257 citizens for not wearing masks and recovered a fine of Rs 1,28,000 from them.

It is worth mentioning here that the civic officials have been requesting citizens to follow the rules and adapt to the behavioral change and adjust to the new normal and in order to keep the virus at bay. However, citizens are still captured roaming without masks in public places and markets. One should wear masks to protect our family from corona, adherence to social distance, hand washing, etc. Therefore wearing mask is need of the hour.

The action was taken in all zones of the city by the NDS Team against people who have not wear face masks during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Laxminagar zone 28, Dharampeth zone 54, Hanuman Nagar zone 38, Dhantoli zone 15, Nehrunagar zone 19, Gandhibagh zone 14 Sataranjipura zone 11, Lakdaganj zone 12, Ashinagar zone 21, Mangalwari Zone 42, Corporation Headquaters 3.

So far Rs 13,826 citizens have been charged for not wearing and a fine of Rs 69,13,000 has been recovered in total.