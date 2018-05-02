Diwali Delight : Covid cases shrink to 3,207 in Nagpur, over 1 lakh recovered

Nagpur: Continuing the trail of relief since the start of November, the fresh Covid cases in Nagpur District fell at 218 on Saturday besides nine patients succumbing to the virus borne disease. After the latest addition the tally now stands at 1,06,367.

In the day nine patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,515 From the total deaths 2,474 deaths from the city and 591 from rural and rest 450 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

On Saturday, 185 patients successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 99,645 (including home isolation recoveries).

After the fresh updates, a total of 3,207 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 93.70 %.