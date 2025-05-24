NDFA Sub-Junior boys team for WIFA tournament named

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) has announced its team for the Western India Football Association’s (WIFA) Inter-District Football Championship for Sub-junior Boys which is going to be held at Shirpur in Dhule from May 25.

The team was selected after the trials held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Football Stadium in which 40 players were selected from the 16-team tournament. Dr Stanley Gregory, AB Khan and Francis David were selectors.

The team: Angad Tadase, Akshaj Rathod, Snehit Yadav, Rehansh Gandhi, Arjun Kolhatkar, Musaib Jamal, Manas Rathod, Shrivansh Chaude, Abdul Mannan, Ayush Gupta, Anmol Mascar, Vedant Thakur, Chinmay Kodape, Tanush Pal, ZainulAbideen,MohitShubhash Kumar, Saish Lanjewar.

Coach: Francis David. Manager: Sudhir Ranshoor.

Nagpur will be playing their first match against Wardha on Sunday. NDFA President Haresh Vora, Secretaries Iqbal Kashmiri and Dr Stanley Gregory and others wished the team luck.

