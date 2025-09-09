NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan elected as 15th Vice President of India

National Democratic Alliance-backed CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President on Tuesday.



Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 98.20 percent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 788.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India… Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes,” Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody said in his press conference.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.

Earlier on Tuesday, top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others, cast their vote in the Vice Presidential elections.

The Vice President’s seat has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee.

He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

Radhakrishnan had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.