Nagpur: Drunk Driver Attacks Traffic Cop, Threatens in Gadkari’s Name

Nagpur: A shocking incident was reported from Ganeshpeth police station limits late Monday night, when a traffic policeman was attacked by a car driver during a special “Operation U-Turn” drive against drunk driving at Cotton Market Chowk.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 2 am. Traffic constable Vijay Yadav and his team were on duty when they noticed a speeding Swift Dzire car. Suspecting that the driver was drunk, they signaled him to stop. Instead of complying, the driver refused to halt. When the constable tried to switch off the ignition, the accused attacked him with a sharp object, injuring his hand.

The accused then rolled up his window and sped away, only to return moments later, hurling abuses at the police and threatening them. He even claimed to be a worker of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and warned of having the constable’s uniform stripped off.

The driver was later identified as 45-year-old Shobhit Prabhakar Meshram, a resident of Gopal Nagar. He was taken to Ganeshpeth police station, where medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption.

Police registered a case under multiple sections including obstructing government work, assault, verbal abuse, drunk driving, and issuing threats. He was arrested and later released after being served a notice. The injured constable was admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.