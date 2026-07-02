NDA eyes NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs amid fresh defection buzz

Political speculation intensifies ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session as reports claim several NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs are in touch with NDA leaders.

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Mumbai: With Parliament’s Monsoon Session approaching, political activity has intensified in Maharashtra amid reports that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is attempting to bolster its numbers in Parliament by reaching out to leaders from opposition parties.

The latest round of speculation centres on Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), with political circles abuzz over claims that several of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs are in contact with senior NDA leaders. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the NDA or the NCP (SP), and Sharad Pawar has categorically dismissed reports of any split in his party.

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The speculation follows recent political developments in which MPs from opposition parties have reportedly switched allegiance, fuelling fresh discussions over possible realignments ahead of the crucial parliamentary session.

According to political sources, uncertainty over the future course of the NCP (SP), including discussions about a possible merger with the Congress, has triggered unease within sections of the party. Reports suggest that some leaders are weighing their political options amid concerns over their electoral prospects and access to development funds while remaining in the Opposition. These claims have not been independently verified.

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Political observers believe that the BJP-led NDA is keen to strengthen its parliamentary strength before the Monsoon Session, during which the government is expected to pursue key legislative business. Constitutional amendment bills require special majorities in Parliament, making every additional vote politically significant.

Despite the growing speculation, Sharad Pawar has maintained that his party remains united. Rejecting rumours of defections, he recently asserted that not a single MP from the NCP (SP) would leave the party, while his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has also dismissed reports of an impending split.

With the Monsoon Session drawing closer, attention is now focused on whether the political speculation translates into actual defections or remains part of the ongoing churn in Maharashtra’s rapidly evolving political landscape.

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