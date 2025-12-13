NCP MLA Shashikant Shinde voices concerns over National Market Committee Bill

Advertisement

Nagpur: The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Shashikant Shinde on Saturday strongly opposed the National Market Committee Bill introduced by the Maharashtra Government, stating in the Legislative Assembly that the proposed legislation has triggered widespread resentment among traders, farmers and Mathadi workers across the state.

Speaking during the Assembly proceedings, Shinde said the Bill, brought by the State Government in the name of reforms, is being viewed with suspicion by all major stakeholders associated with agricultural markets and trade. He warned that implementing the Bill without proper consultation could severely impact the existing market system and livelihoods dependent on it.

“Traders, farmers and Mathadi workers from across Maharashtra are unanimously opposing this Bill. Their concerns cannot be ignored,” Shinde asserted, adding that the government must not push through legislation that affects lakhs of people without taking them into confidence.

Shinde further said that the National Market Committee should hold detailed discussions with all concerned stakeholders before taking any final stand. He stressed that such a dialogue is essential to understand the ground realities, protect farmers’ interests, safeguard employment of Mathadi workers, and ensure that traders are not adversely affected by sudden policy changes.

He urged the State Government to pause the Bill’s implementation process and engage in meaningful consultations with representatives of farmers’ organisations, trader associations and labour unions. “Any reform must be inclusive and consensus-driven. Decisions taken in haste will only lead to unrest,” Shinde cautioned.

