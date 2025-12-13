House burgled in Mankapur, valuables worth Rs 5.74 lakh stolen

Advertisement

Nagpur: A burglary has been reported from the Mankapur area of Nagpur, where unidentified thieves broke into a locked house and decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments, and other valuables collectively worth Rs 5.74 lakh.

According to police, the complainant, Ritesh Rammani Shukla (43), a resident of Plot No. 21, Netaji Housing Society near the Gorewada water filter plant under Mankapur Police Station limits, had locked his house and left Nagpur along with his family to attend his father’s death anniversary rituals in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 12.30 am and 3 am on December 11, 2025. During this period, unknown burglars allegedly broke open the main door lock and latch to gain entry into the house. The accused ransacked the premises and stole Rs 65,000 in cash from a bedroom cupboard, along with various gold and silver ornaments, a car key and other household items.

The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 5,74,200.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Mankapur Police have registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 305(a) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway,

